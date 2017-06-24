Conjestina’s Son Appeal Rouses Listener’s Heartfelt Reaction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Boxing Champion Conjestina Achieng’s son Charlot Ochieng’s appeal for support from the public has received positive response after well wishers offered to pay part his bills.

Ochieng’ was recently thrown out of his rented house in Embakasi East area following a two month arrear. This forced him to put up with a friend who is also struggling to pay his rent and can barely afford one meal in a day.

The first year student at the KCA University has also been struggling to raise his college fees as he has been depending on bursaries and a little support from people around him.

His attempts to get to Nairobi leaders to get help have been futile forcing him to turn to Ghetto Radio to try and raise awareness on his situation.

During an interview with sports presenters Polosa and Curtis on Offside a number of well wishers made calls and offered to raise funds to support Ochieng’.

This prompted the Ghetto Radio presenters to create a Pay Bill Number: 891300 Account name:13065 to help him.

Ochieng’ 18, who has also followed his mother’s footsteps in boxing, will have an opportunity to participate in senior boxing challenge after he received a full year training sponsorship at the TOK. He will also have a chance to train with Benson Gicheru at the gym.

Ochieng revealed that he started participating in boxing at the age of 12.He took part in the junior boxing association tournaments.

He won five out of the six matches and holds six medals so far.

The son to the former Kenya’s Boxing World champion Conjestina Achieng has expressed his excitement appreciating those who have offered their support and those who are willing to contribute towards his education and Boxing career.

about the author: Polosa