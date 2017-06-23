Woman Throws Baby From Fifth Floor To Save Her From Fire

100 SHARES Share Tweet

A middle aged woman and her baby were narrowly saved from fire that gutted down houses in Huruma slums on Thursday.

The woman who was caught in the house when fire started at around 4 Pm was forced to throw her baby from the fifth floor to rescuers who were waiting from outside.

After safely throwing her baby, she was then forced to cut off the window and jump down to before fire got to her house.

Yesterday’s fire in Huruma burnt down structures next to the storey building forcing rescuers to evacuate people from the storey building over fears.

