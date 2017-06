89 SHARES Share Tweet

Three people have been killed in Mandera town after suspected Al Shabaab Militia raided Equity Bank Friday morning.

Northeastern regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh confirmed the attack but said they had not established the number of gunmen.

“They opened fire and indiscriminately killed three people. The officer had been guarding the bank,” he said.

Another officer was stationed inside the facility.

The other victims, who were civilians, were standing outside the bank.

