Machachari Actress Sofia Welcomes Baby Number

Sharon Mutuku popularly known as Sofia from Machachari has announced that she is now a mother of two after delivering her 2nd born a few days ago.

The actress who has managed to keep a low profile since settling down with revealed this through a post on social media where she has left fans wondering how she managed to hide her baby bump for 9 whole months.

Sofia gave birth to her first born baby girl back in 2014 soon after settling down with her hubby.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

