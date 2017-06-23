Machachari Actress Sofia Welcomes Baby Number

Sharon Mutuku popularly known as Sofia from Machachari has announced that she is now a mother of two after delivering her 2nd born a few days ago.
The actress who has managed to keep a low profile since settling down with revealed this through a post on social media where she has left fans wondering how she managed to hide her baby bump for 9 whole months.
Sofia gave birth to her first born baby girl back in 2014 soon after settling down with her hubby.
AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI
