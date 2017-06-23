Kim and Kanye Hire Surrogate For Baby Number Three

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family may be growing, according to reports the celebrity couple have hired a surrogate to carry their third child after a doctor advised the reality star against another high-risk pregnancy.

People Magazine and E! News, citing unidentified sources, said the couple had hired a surrogate, while TMZ.com reported that they had agreed to pay the surrogate more than $113,000 (Thirteen Million Ksh.)to carry a child.

It was however not clear whether the surrogate was already pregnant or not.



Kardashian, 36, has two children with rapper Kanye West and has spoken openly about her medical struggles during her pregnancies with daughter North, born in 2013, and son Saint, born in 2015, on her E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In a recent episode, Kardashian spoke about considering surrogacy for future children with West.

The reality star has given detailed accounts on her blog about the difficulties she experienced during her two labors, and the TV show has followed her various surgeries and doctor consultations in a bid to resolve them.

“I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn’t think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that’s my reality,” Kardashian said in an April episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

about the author: Ghetto Radio