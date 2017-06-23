Ghetto Radio’s DJ Double Trouble Is A Father

16 SHARES Share Tweet

Ghetto Radio’s DJ Double Trouble seems to have broken the hearts of many ladies (fisilets) with his latest announcement.

Trouble took to his Instagram account to break the news of the arrival of his baby on Wednesday.

The Reggae Kuruka Star who has been in the recent past been spotted around the globe performing in international gigs posted a picture of himself buying diapers with the caption “NEW SHERIF IN TOWN”.

His controversial post seems to have irked his thousands of followers with some fisilets expressing heartbreak while some congratulated him.

He is yet to reveal his baby mama or better still confirm if the new sheriff is his blood.

Here are some of the reactions;

