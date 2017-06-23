FRENANDO ALONSO WANTS BETTER RESULTS COME 2018

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After three years of frustration with McLaren and Honda Frenando Alonso told reporters that he wants to be reasonably assured of success wherever he drives in 2018.

Fernando Alonso says he does not intend to take a “gamble” on where he drives next year and predicts some unexpected seats may become available.

The two-time world champion’s McLaren future remains uncertain with his contract up at the end of the season and Alonso, who last won a race in 2013, making it clear he wants to be winning again next year.

“As i said many times, I want to win next year and I don’t want to gamble too much in any decision, I want to be more or less safe in wherever I go for,” Alonso told Reporters.

“Very open for anything so let’s see what the next months bring for McLaren, because it’s a team that I’m running now, a team that I like and in the last two or three years we’ve put a lot of effort in all together to grow up in this project. We’ll see what happens.” Added Alonso

On the evidence of 2017’s opening seven races, Mercedes and Ferrari currently represent the only two teams in F1 where winning races is all-but assured.

But while both title-chasing teams have at least one seat open for next season, Alonso’s prospects of joining either remain unlikely. Frustrated with their failure to win a title, he quit Ferrari for a return to McLaren with two years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, a switch to Mercedes has long been considered remote while Lewis Hamilton is there. But while the Englishman’s contract runs to the end of next year

He promoted speculation about his shorter – term F1 future with comments in an interview ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan GP.

Alonso admits he does not “have a clear picture of what is going to happen” but predicts more seats may become available on the grid than currently meets the eye.

“There are some movements out there,” he said. “I know there are even more movements than probably we all know and there are some teams we think are set for next year, I don’t think it’s so clear that they are 100 per cent confirmed. So I think there will be a lot of changes for next year.

“I will try to stay calm and pick up the best decision for next year.” Also added.

Maluki Bernard / writer.

