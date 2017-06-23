ENGLAND REACHES SEMI IN EUROPEAN UNDER21

0 SHARES Share Tweet

England reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 2009 by comfortably beating 10-man Poland to finish top of Group A.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring early on with a long-range effort before substitute Jacob Murphy tapped in.

Substitute Abraham helped wrap up a highly-impressive win when he won a penalty in the 81st minute – Lewis Baker grabbed the ball and hammered home from the spot.

Jan Bednarek was shown a second yellow and subsequent red for the foul, to complete a miserable night for the men in red.

But the win came with injury worries for England. Nathaniel Chalobah came off in the 39th minute with a groin injury, to be replaced by Will Hughes, and Nathan Redmond was replaced at the break by Jacob Murphy.

The victory against the hosts means Aidy Boothroyd’s side top the standings with seven points.

England will not know their semi-final opponents until the completion of the group stage on Saturday.

They will play either Portugal from Group B or Germany, Italy or the Czech Republic from Group C.

There are only three groups at the tournament – with the three winners each progressing along with the best-placed runners up. Who England play depends on who claims the spot as the best runner-up.

Maluki Bernard/ writer.

about the author: Polosa