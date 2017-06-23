Diamond Denies Impregnating Video Vixen Hamisa Mobeto

45 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobeto featured in Diamond’s hit song ‘Salome’, is heavily pregnant and the internet is going wild with speculation that Diamond could be the father.



The lass has long been rumored to be Diamond Platnumz’s concubine so when it was discovered that she had been knocked up, everyone went on to point fingers at Diamond.

During an interview on Cloud FM Tanzania, Diamond refuted claims that he was the father of Mobeto’s unborn child, he said that he had to distance himself from the video vixen ever since people started creating stories about the lass and him.

“Hizo zote ni za uongo, mama T pia anajua ni story ya uongo. Naskia kwamba ni mjamzito, sasa mjamzito pia watu wameunganisha hio story ikawa ni mimba yangu. Story zinazungumzwa mimi siwezi kufanya kitu chochote,” He said.



(All those stories are lies, even Mama T (Zari) knows they are all lies. I hear she is expecting, so even that people want to claim i’m responsible for? People talk, there’s nothing i can do.)

