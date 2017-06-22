Vera Sidika Exposes Her Filthy Rich Ex

Socialite Vera Sidika has finally spoken out for the first time after the internet exploded with her nude photos allegedly leaked by her Nigerian ex boyfriend Yomi.

On her Instagram a hurt Vera attempts to give her followers her version of events in the build up to the surfacing of the controversial photos.

In the post she did not deny that the pictures were indeed hers but went on to condemn the Nigerian ex, adding that it was something she was expecting after their bitter fall out.

“I got numerous screenshots a week back that he’s being going about blogs claiming he dumped me. Which is a lie. I ended the relationship. But that doesn’t matter,” Her post read in part.

In a series of posts, the renown socialite speaks of how she shared the explicit photos in confidence.

“I don’t know anyone who can tolerate B.S like I did, get publicly ridiculed over a lie & still ignore it all! I have tried so hard to be calm. I had promised myself a peaceful & calm break up I remember telling my ex I don’t want drama just want us to go separate ways peacefully without social media BS. But nope! his aim was this! To drag my name & image. I remember him saying he will make my life miserable. I remember him saying he will do drama. I remember him saying he’s gonna use people, my enemies etc for drama to bring me down coz doing it himself would make him look bad. I never wanted to believe all this until I got numerous screenshots a week back that he’s being going about blogs claiming he dumped me. Which is a lie. I ended the relationship. But that doesn’t matter, that’s why I ignored when people sent me the story. But dude! I shared images with u in confidence & u do this? Really?” Vera Sidika responds after inappropriate photos of herself surfaced online Honestly, whether u leaked my pics to blogs or sent to your friends who passed it around & it ended up on blogs. It’s just WRONG!! Nobody should do such to someone they claim they once loved. No one! I was minding my business. I was calm. But u just pressed the wrong button! “All I wanted was to ignore & let it fade away but I think the world deserves to know the TRUTH! “I officially ended my relationship on May 11th as you can see & it’s been nothing but hell for me. Deep in my mind I slowly wanted out. when I left Dubai in January I got back to Kenya the first thing I did was delete pics from IG coz I felt I have sacrificed enough & cant continue doing so for someone that doesn’t appreciate it. No relationship is easy. May-This was the time I wanted no more & after my break up when asked on a tv interview if I’m in a relationship all I did was say I’m single! That’s when drama started. My ex started sending me texts claiming I publicly embarrassed him for saying I’m single! In an interview done 2 weeks after. I still don’t know his motives but whatever it is. This was part of his plan. ”

In a separate post Vera goes on to tell her followers of how bad she was treated in the relationship and even share a video of her walking on the street at night after Yomi allegedly beat her up and attempted to calm her down.

She goes on to say how all he wanted was a child but she was not comfortable about having one with him after seeing his character. She claims after telling him about a fake pregnancy Yomi went on to ask her to abort the baby after they broke up.

There fights seem to get nasty judging by the screenshots of their conversation she posted online. In one post Yomi tells her that she is so poor he can sell his designer clothes to buy her “Box House”.