Should The Real MC Sharon Please Stand Up?

A few months ago Ghetto radio did a story on a certain up coming singer by the name mC. Sharon or Sharonte if you like (https://www.ghettoradio.co.ke/2017/03/15/mc-sharon-opens-up-about-her-life-as-a-househelp-and-a-fisi-husband/)



The lady who comes from Dandora has now sparked a beef with another Kenyan singer known as Sharon Alai who claims to be the real Mc. Sharon.

In a statement sent to Ghetto radio the lady says”I would like to bring to your attention the story of the fake MC Sharon on your website on behalf of whoever is concerned. She is also called Sharonte, a 20 year old who loved my name and my performances so much that she decided she wanted to be me. I am a 32 year old mum of two who was clearly around way before she was. I am MC Sharon since even before 2003 when I dropped my first single Word on The street/ Ready for War at Bruce Odhiambo’s Johari Cleff studios. I am the same MC Sharon on Abbachiwa hook with Abbas and Chiwawa and I am the same MC Sharon from Wapi, Kwani and other Hip Hop platforms from all those years ago.”

She says that despite her silence in the industry for quite sometime, she is still the one who legally owns the name.

She further claims that she paid for the copyright to the name as recognised by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO)



She says she has also moved to trademark ‘Alshaverb’ her lyrical moniker stemming from her two names Alai Sharon.

She says she met the “new” Mc. Sharon for the first time at the Unkut cypher where Sharon had gone to watch her perform and the Dandora Sharon told her that she was so happy to meet her as she was a great inspiration to her.

“I told her I wasn’t happy to see her and asked her to stop using my name before I sought legal redress.” She said.

Sharon Alai says she will now seek legal action after her confrontation with the other 20 year old Sharon did not work out.

Alai asked anyone interested on clarity to check out her social media handles FB : MC SHARON both page and account,IG: mcsharonke,Twitter : MCShazdecibelle Youtube: MC SHAROn,Reverbnation : MC Sharon ,Soundcloud : MC Sharon aka Decibelle.



about the author: Ghetto Radio