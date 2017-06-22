Raila Asks His Supporters To Abstain From Sex

89 SHARES Share Tweet

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked his followers to abstain from sex the night before the elections.

Raila who was in Trans Nzoia today has asked his followers to deny their partners sex telling them that they have a very big job of voting and manning the elections.

“If your spouse comes close to you please do not yield into their demands. Tell them you have a very big war to fight tomorrow. The war of voting and securing the NASA votes,” said Raila.

Raila urged his voters to have sex the next night after the elections when they are celebrating his win.

“At the polling station, we will have our agents who shall be ticking those who have voted. Those who have not voted shall be sought from their homes to come and vote,” said Raila.

Raila was in Trans Nzoia together with the other NASA principals to drum up support for the coalition.

about the author: Ghetto Radio