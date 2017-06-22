Janet Kanini Honoured

Deceased Television journalist Janet Kanini Ikua who passed on early this year has been honoured posthumously owing to her health issues coverage in the media.
Kanini was awarded the Tom Arocho Award at the fourth International Scientific Conference following her commitment and excellence in covering lung health matters in the media.
Ms Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, while receiving the award on her behalf recalled that he lost his father-in-law to lung cancer only two weeks into his marriage.
Researcher Asiko Ongaya, one of the organizers of the conference said that the case of Ms Ikua was unique because she posted on social media and blogged of her battle against cancer. Adding to her social media crusade, she started a campaign to have the PET scan in Kenya.
Ms Kanini worked as a journalist at Nation Media Group until she succumbed to cancer in April this year.
