Embakasi East MP Aspirant Poisoned

An aspiring Member of the National Assembly for Embakasi East Joshua Obiende has allegedly been poisoned.

Obiende was rushed today morning to the Coptic hospital in critical condition.

Sources say they suspect that the aspirant was poisoned during a visit at Church in Embakasi ward.

Earlier this month aspiring MCA on an indpendent ticket Julius Owino alias Majimaji recorded a statement with the police after he received threats on his life.

