Angelina Jolie in town

211 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oscar award winning actress and UNHCR humanitarian is in town. Angelina jetted in Nairobi to celebrate the world refugee day on Tuesday where she visited at least twenty girls who have fled their homes and countries due to internal conflicts.

The Hollywood actress visited Heshima Kenya Safe House in Nairobi, where the twenty girls from DRC, Somalia, Burundi and South Sudan have been living and participating in various empowering programes.

The girls fled extreme violence from their countries and it is said they have all experienced some sort of sexual and gender based violence, and many have given birth or pregnant after rape incidents.

The Hollywood sensation, who is a role model to many, is UN refugee special envoy and the girls told her of their personal ordeals in their conflict filled countries.

She went on to condemn any law officers who commit atrocities instead of defending the poor people.

“The role of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has taken an oath to protect,”

“So it is a responsibility of those who wear uniform to take the lead now by correcting from within, setting an example a stepping forward with new commitments.” Jolie said.

about the author: Ghetto Radio