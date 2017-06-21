Socialite Mishi Expecting Rayvanny’s Baby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A few months ago socialite Mishi Dorah revealed that she was expecting a child with bongo star Rayvanny but no one believed it as socialites are prone to pulling publicity stunts to leave tongues wagging.



However, this time around she seems to have been true to her word as she went ahead to reveal her fast growing baby bump.



Mishi flaunted her growing baby bump for the first time on instagram leaving her fans shocked.

Rayvanny on the other hand is yet to comment on the story that has kept haunting him since the pairs sex tapes were leaked online a few months ago.

