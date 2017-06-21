Safaricom to Sponsor Para-Athletics and World Athletics Championships trials

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Safaricom has announced a KES 7.5 million sponsorship of the Para-Athletics and World Athletics Championships trials set for this week.

The 2017 edition of Safaricom Para- Athletics Championships trials will take place on 21st June and 22nd June followed by the World Championships trials on 23rd and 24th June at the Nyayo National Stadium. Athletics Kenya will use the meets to select the teams that will represent Kenya at the 2017 London World Championships in July and August.

Some of the Paralympic athletes on the line-up include Samuel Muchai who bagged gold in the T11 men’s 5,000 category last year, Nancy Chelagat,20, the youngest track athlete who won silver in the T11 1500m race, Wilson Bii, T11 1500m bronze champion and Henry Kirwa who took home the silver medal in the 5000m T12 category.

“It is a privilege to support our athletes and be part of Kenya’s great Athletics story. Safaricom is committed towards identifying, nurturing and supporting untapped Kenyan talent. We believe that Safaricom’s partnership with Athletics Kenya will offer an opportunity for a new crop of athletes to come to the limelight, demonstrating that truly, when we come together, great things happen” said Sylvia Mulinge, Director Consumer Business – Safaricom.

The National World Athletics Championships, on the other hand will field athletes in long and short distance races as well as other field events. Mark Otieno, representing Eastern region is expected to display a splendid performance in the men’s 100m after setting a new national record of 10.14sec in the just concluded Safaricom National Athletics Championships held at Nyayo Stadium.

Patrick Kimeli from South Rift, Vincent Rono and Mathew Kisorio will headline the 10000m men’s race as Beatrice Chepkoech and Florence Nduku battle for the 1500m women’s crown.

“Athletics Kenya is committed to taking Athletics to its greatest level. We have a great number of talented athletes, out of which, we expect to select a formidable Team Kenya to represent us at the 16th IAAF World Championships in August,” said Susan Kamau, CEO – Athletics Kenya.

about the author: Polosa