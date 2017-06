37 SHARES Share Tweet

Revenge and ransom have been cited as the main motives behind the rising kidnapping cases in the country.

A report launched by the National Crime Research Centre states that , friends, family members and romantic partners are among the perpetrators involved in kidnapping cases.

The report further states that those mainly targeted include minors, tourists, wealthy individuals and politicians.

Those kidnapped suffer physical abuse, sexual abuse and even death.

about the author: Ghetto Radio