Peter Kenneth Accuses Ruto Of Rigging Him Out Of Jubilee Nominations

Nairobi governor candidate Peter Kenneth has accused Deputy President William Ruto of rigging him out during the Jubilee Party primaries.

Kenneth who was campaigning in Mlango Kubwa, Mathare County says his rival Sonko was assisted by Ruto to clinch the seat.

“We did not lose the Jubilee nominations because my opponent was assisted by somebody high up in the party hierarchy. Our opponent was assisted by somebody who wanted to cut me to size politically,” he said.

“The ensured that they voted twice, thrice, 10 times, and the worst case was where an individual voted a record 51 times,” Kenneth told a crowd. He said Sonko was not capable of running the city county.

