High Court Quashes IEBC Decision To Vie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The High Court has allowed cleared Wavinya Ndeti to vie for the Machakos governor seat.

Ndeti is currently celebrating after Judge George Odunga ruled she is an eligible Wiper party candidate.

Odunga noted the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal decided she is a bonafide member of of the party led by NASA principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

He said the IEBC committee had no power to nullify the tribunal’s decision.

Wavinya will face off with Governor Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap in the August 8 general election.

Previous post:

Socialite Mishi Expecting Rayvanny’s Baby Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio