Flamboyant Businessman Who Held Ksh. 15 Million Wedding Arrested

Flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno is being held by police over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export business deal.

Mr Otieno who broke the internet with his ksh. 15 million wedding to Kendi Mwiti will spend at least seven nights in police custody after court allowed the police to detain him longer.

The flashy businessman was arrested on Sunday for obtaining money by pretending to be in a position to export gold from Kenya to foreign countries.

In February 2017 an Austrian national – Christian Gallati accused him of conning him Kes 13.7 million.

A Venezuelan lawyer Simon Aldofo Franco Ortega also reported to Parklands Police Station on June 30th 2016 about being conned Kes 170 million by Jared Otieno.

Jared Otieno caused a stir in 2015 when he married Kendi Mwiti an invite-only wedding that was held at Windsor Hotel in Nairobi.

Among the prominent people at the wedding were politicians, media personalities and everyone who fits into this rare circle.

They included Senators James Orengo, Anyang Nyong’o, Kiraitu Murungi and Naisula Lesuuda.

