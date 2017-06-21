Beyonce Twins Facing Complications

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While the internet rejoiced after the arrival of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins, it seems like all may not be well with the babies as it is alleged that they were born premature.

The twins,a boy and a girl are alleged to have actually arrived last week but due to minor complications doctors have not allowed them to leave the hospital just yet.

Beyonce welcomed babies No. 2 and No. 3 , in a Los Angeles-area hospital

Sources close to the family revealed that the babies have remained in the hospital for nearly a week and they are currently under the doctors care as they were born premature.

