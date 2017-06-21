Aspiring MCA Lectures Politicians Buying Youth Illicit Brews

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kariokor/Ziwani MCA aspirant Robert Ochola has urged fellow politicians to desist from being used by politicians

Ochola who is vying on an independent ticket has urged voters to desist from accepting cheap alcohol and handouts in exchange for development and good leadership.

Speaking during his campaign trail in Ziwani, Ochola slammed his competitors who are buying youth chang’aa and other illicit brews to drum up support for them.

“I urge my fellow youth to not accept cheap alcohol and small handouts. You will get the handouts now, then what? What is at stake here is elections not the ability to buy cheap liquor,” he said.

He further urged voters not to trade hope and development for handouts.

Ochola who is the CEO of Kenya’s biggest off season football tournament Koth Biro has pledged an all inclusive leadership that will empower the youth, women and even children.

Ochola is vying against Jubilee Millicent Mugadi and ODM’s Scholastica Alube.

The Ziwani/Kariokor race has been deemed as a tight race amongst the three competitors.

Ochola and Alube are seeking to oust Mugadi who is the incumbent.

