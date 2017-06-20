Zari’s Mother Admitted With Heart Failure

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Barely a month since she lost her ex husband and the father of her children, Ugandan socialite Zarina Hassan aka Zari is facing tough times once again.



Sources close to the socialite say that the socialite’s mother was admitted to hospital due to heart failure last Friday.

Despite Zari not mentioning anything about it, her sister, Ashutalal went ahead to break the news through her Instagram page.

Accompanied with a photo of their mother, she said “Our mother was admitted in hospital last night due to heart failure problems need your prayers.”



AUTHOR:ANNETTE AMONDI

