Raila Alleges Plans To Use Military To Rig Polls

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has accused the government planning to rig the elections using the military.

Raila alleges that the government is currently training selected soldiers in Embakasi to help presiding officers to rig the elections.

The government is conducting a five day training of the Kenya Defence Forces, the police, NYS and National Intelligence Service in Embakasi.

The training dubbed Dumisha Nguvu is in an undertaking by the government to prevent unrest and terrorism during campaigns.

about the author: Ghetto Radio