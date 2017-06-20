KENYA TOURSM BOARD PLEDGES KSH. 20 MILLION TOWARDS IAAF WORLD UI8 CHAMPIONSHIP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Local organizing Committee (LOC) of the IAAF world U18 Championships has received a major boost from The Kenya tourism board which has pledged Kshs. 20 million among other packages that will go towards supporting the event in a bid to create a positive alternative narrative to the rest of the world ahead of the August polls.

Kenya tourism Board through magical Kenya campaign will give Kenyans , media personnels and the athletes participants an opportunity to travel around Kenya so that they can act as Kenya ambassadors.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 130 countries and from varied parts of the world. Are expected to participate in the LAAF world U18 championship scheduled to take place on the 12th to the 16th of july at Kasarani Nairobi.

“We see this as an opportunity to cast a spotlight on the best that our country to a global audience as Kenya will have the privilege of hosting more than 300 local and international media. We will, therefore, seize this moment to prime Kenya as a sports destination,” said KTB CEO, Dr. Betty Radier.

”We are encouraging sports Tourism and sports marketing in order to increase the number of local and international tourism” added Radier.

“We are proud to be in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board. The World U18 Championships are a great opportunity for us to honor our youth and promote the best of Kenya. Preparations are in high gear and I would like to urge all Kenyans to turn up in high numbers and support our athletes,” said LOC CEO Mwangi Muthee.

