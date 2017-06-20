IEBC Summons 14 Candidates Over Breach Of Electoral Candidates

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has summoned 14 candidates for various seats in the August 8th polls who are alleged to have breached the electoral code of conduct during their campaigns.
The summoned 14 will appear before the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee before Wednesday together with complainants in the cases.
Among those summoned are: Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka of Jubilee and his opponent Wycliffe Wangamati of Ford Kenya, Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu of Wiper and her rival Philip Kaloki of Jubilee Party.
Others are Starehe ODM candidate Steve Mbogo and his rival Thomas Makori.