Farmer Dies After Pig Bites Off Fingers, private Parts

A FARMER has died after he brawled with a pig that bit him in the testicles and tore off three of his fingers, it has been reported.

The bizarre incident is said to have occurred in the town of San Lucas Ojitlan, in south-western Mexico.

El Debate reported that farmer Miguel Anaya Pablo, 60, died from an infection caused by the wounds he suffered during the brawl.

Miguel is alleged to have returned home drunk from a party and somehow begun fighting with the pig which he kept in his home.

The animal managed to bite his testicles and severe three fingers of his right hand, the paper claimed, and he was rushed to hospital.

about the author: Ghetto Radio