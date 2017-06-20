CRISTIANO RONALDO MISSES MANCHESTER UNITED

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo may be way back to oldTrafford after spending the past eight year stay at Spanish side Real Madrid.

He currently earns £365,000 a week, which United would be willing to match, But Ronaldo will not make any huge demands in case it complicates the deal.

“I will not hold Manchester United to ransom over my wage demands to make sure a transfer can go through, said Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer £122million for the 32-year-old but the player has instructed his agent to get the United deal done.

Ronaldo, currently in Russia for the Confederations Cup, wants to end his eight-year stay at the Bernabeu after allegations of a £13m tax fraud.

He feels Real have not supported him in fighting the charge and his decision is said to be irreversible. Super-agent Jorge Mendes will now be key to what happens next.

And, speaking about the reports for the first time since they emerged, told reporters “I haven’t spoken to Cristiano since The Champions League I heard the rumours through the media. “But, his contract is £880m.

“So, unless a club is ready to pay that, he won’t be leaving.”

Perez, who has been re-elected as Real Madrid president for an historic fifth time, insists he intends to resolve the situation with Ronaldo after the Confederations Cup.

Perez insists Cristiano Ronaldo is free to leave Real Madrid if a club is ready to pay his whopping £880MILLION release clause.

