Beyonce Gives Birth To twins

Beyonce and Jay Z have finally welcomed their twins, a source close to the couple has revealed.



There was no immediate word on the gender of the babies or their names but it is alleged that the twins are a boy and a girl following pictures of the guests who went to visit her at Lost angeles hospital carrying pink and blue balloons.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, got married back in 2008 and are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The singer announced her pregnancy mid February on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.



Well wishers have been flooding social media since Saturday night with congratulatory messages while others are eargerly waiting for photos of the twins.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, tweeted, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” with a photo of balloons that said, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.” confirming that indeed his daughter had delivered.

Fans too were happy for her aside from the fact that they kept asking for pictures and for the babies’ gender. “#Beyonce, sweetie. I know you’re in recovery, but where are the pics? We’ve been pregnant with you for too long, honey,” HOVA @visualmamli tweeted. “At long last, the royal babies have been born!” tweeted Lisa Bee @lisabenjamin. “#Beyonce has reportedly given birth to the twins, which means her next Instagram photo will be the greatest photo of all time,” tweeted Michelle da Silv

about the author: Ghetto Radio