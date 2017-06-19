Three People Killed In Mombasa Road Accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three people were killed and 10 critically injured in an accident on Nairobi-Mombasa highway today morning.

The Athi River accident involved a matatu that was ferrying passengers from Kitui to Nairobi at about 11.30am.

Its driver was speeding and overtaking when he collided with an oncoming lorry, said area police boss Shama Wario.

Wario said those injured were rushed to Shalom Community Hospital.

The matatu driver was among those who were killed.

about the author: Ghetto Radio