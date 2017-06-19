182 SHARES Share Tweet

Six suspected thugs were over the weekend shot dead in separate incidents in Nairobi and three pistols recovered.

Two were gunned down at Riruta, two others in Kayole while another two were killed in Soweto and Pangani respectively.

In Kayole, a businessman was also shot dead by three gunmen who robbed an unknown amount of money from his Mpesa shop.

The gang had posed as customers before they shot the man at a close range.

No arrests have been made so far.

about the author: Ghetto Radio