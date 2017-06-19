54 SHARES Share Tweet

Comedian Oga Obina is now the talk of town after he shared posts that left many speculating whether he has tied the knot.

He posted photos of himself glammed up in a sleek blue suit with a woman in a beautiful white gown.

Well, we are not sure if he actually did wed or it’s a media stunt to throw attention to a project he might be working on.

Kenyan entertainers have been known to use marriage stunts to draw attention to their new works and create a wide internet conversation.

Many of the comedians fans took to his platforms to find out whether he had a secret wedding or it was just a new stunt to promote his new music or was he just emceeing at a wedding?



however since the singer cum comedian is yet to confirm the story, one can only wait on his next venture to know for sure.

ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio