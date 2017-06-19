Former SONU Leader Vows To Abstain From sex Until Uhuru Is Voted back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former SONU Vice Chair Irene Kendi has vowed to abstain from sex until President Uhuru Kenyatta is re elected to office.

Kendi who was once Babu owino’s deputy says the same declaration also applies to her home county to elect Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi as Meru County senator.

Kendi says the time she is wasting to have sex should be utuilized in Meru mobilizing voters for Uhuru and Linturi.

Kendi’s post has eleicited sharp reactions with some people calling her a crazy person who needs pschiatric help.

