DJ Piearra Makena Gopes Ham On Body Critics

Celebrity Dj cum actor Pierra Makena over the weekend took to social media to criticize all those who bring down women and call them fat after giving birth. The deejay who was also on Ebru Africa Tv adressing the same issue said she was not pleased with all those who hide behind their keyboards to type harsh comments at anyone who has given birth and start calling them fat.

Pierra defended all mothers saying they go through life changing transformations while giving life and they should not be subjected to harsh online bullying because of their body sizes.

Pierra shared a real talk video where she talked about mom shaming, how it hurt her and the fact that it needs to stop and she hit the nail on the head.

“The last thing a person should tell a Mother is how bad she looks. . Putting her down is unfair and uncouth. This should stop..I speak as a mom! And kudos to all women and mothers looking gorgeous and bringing up beautiful children! !!!

The beauty is in the children we have….

I was deeply hurt and I even let it out on my show” AUTHOR; ANNETTE AMONDI



