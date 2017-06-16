Tribunal To Check On Media Sworn In

11 SHARES Share Tweet

The Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has today sworn in the members of the Communication and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal at the Supreme Court.

The Chairperson and 4 members were appointed by Communication CS Joe Mucheru to resolve telecommunication disputes and to listen to complaints against journalists.

Deputy C.J Mwilu has told the tribunal to uphold the public’s freedom of expression, freedom of the media and access to information.

Those appointed include William Okech the chairperson, Annette Nasiake his vice, Isaiah Kibet, Janet Wekesa and Ibrahim Maina who are members.

They all promised to conduct their duties without fear or favour.

