Mentally Sick Patients Escape From Mathari Hospital

Police have launched a man hunt for the hundreds of mentally ill patients who escaped from Mathari Mental Hospital this afternoon.

The mentally ill patients were set free after they were set free by the striking nurses at the hospital.

One of them was been hit by a car and seriously injured on Thika Road, moments after they were set free by the nurses.

Police say some of them are armed with stones and metal rods, and can seriously injure innocent victims.

About 20 have however been taken back to the hospital.

