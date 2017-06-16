Man Kills Father For Stopping Him From Marrying Fourth Wife

June 16, 2017

FILE PHOTO/COURTESY

A man is said to have hacked his father to death Kisii after the elder objected to his decision to marry a fourth wife.

Thomas Onchari is said to have struck his father Ezekiel Mbuya three times in the head with a machete, killing him instantly, in Nyakembene.

The suspect had visited his father at his home, where they got into a heated argument over his decision to marry a fourth wife.

The family reported the matter at Nyamarambe Police Station and officers took the suspect into custody.

 

