Man Kills Father For Stopping Him From Marrying Fourth Wife

A man is said to have hacked his father to death Kisii after the elder objected to his decision to marry a fourth wife.
Thomas Onchari is said to have struck his father Ezekiel Mbuya three times in the head with a machete, killing him instantly, in Nyakembene.
The suspect had visited his father at his home, where they got into a heated argument over his decision to marry a fourth wife.
The family reported the matter at Nyamarambe Police Station and officers took the suspect into custody.
