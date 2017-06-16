King Kaka Named UNICEF Ambassador

61 SHARES Share Tweet

Barely a week after releasing his new track “Life na adabu” Kenyan rapper Kevin Ombima popularly known as King Kaka as been named Unicef ambassador thanks to the message in the hit song.

The song has become a major hit in the industry since its release therefore it is no surprise the Global United nations picked him to lead the youths through his message.



The rapper has been on a steady career rise having had his share in acting, lecturing and judging in different reality TV shows.

He posted on one of his social media accounts ‘’After a long day on the grind making dreams happen, it’s great to let loose and have fun. But as we enjoy life, we always remember to take care of ourselves and those around us. For us, Tuna Kula Life na Adabu, and that way, we keep the good times rolling.

Join me and team UNICEF, as we talk about how we can live life to the fullest.

Grateful on the partnership with @unicef_kenya.’’

The rapper has for the longest time called on the youth to live responsible lives and it is for this reason that he is the most perfect choice for the job.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

