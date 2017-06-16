Kenya Power Hands Akothee A Seven Figure Electricity Bill

149 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya Power has handed Akothee a seven figure electricity bill for her palatial upcountry home in Rongo, Migori County.

Akothee’s caused a stir online when she shared a copy of her power bill of 791,223 for her upcountry home and 100,000 for her Mombasa home.

The flamboyant singer known for her no nonsense attitude took to social media to grumble about how her power bill had all over sudden skyrocketed from 15k per month in Mombasa to 100k.



“Am I in Kenya or some other country, what is happening with KPLC, my bills just erected from 15, 000 per month in Mombasa to 100,000 per month , well I bought your lies & been paying it since I dint have time to follow up,” wrote Akothee in part.

The singer claims she received a call from KPLC to inform her that there had been systematic era for the past 4 years for her electricity bill in Rongo; Kenye Power informed her that she was required to pay 700k urgently.

about the author: Claret Adhiambo