Karraueche Tran Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

29-year-old actress and model Karrueche Tran has been granted a permanent restraining order for five years against her famous ex Chris Brown.

Karrueche received the restraining order in a Santa Monica court on Thursday. Threatening phone calls and text messages from Chris Brown to Karrueche were used as evidence against the singer.

Karrueche claims Chris hit her in the past but she didn’t think he would ever hurt her again.

Karrueche initially filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order back in February but later changed it to a permanent one. The court finally granted her a five year restraining order.

On her defense, she says Chris has been harassing her and even threatened to kill her.

While Tran was physically present for the hearing, Brown did not attend.

According to a source,The judge did not allow the star to have a call in.