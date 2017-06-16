Juliani Spotted In Hessy’s Meeting

56 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are still keeping up with the Hessys, you will be intrigued to know that Hessy is not relenting on his works any time soon.

Hessy claims he went to a Human Rights Meeting in Dandora social hall in Dandora phase 3, on Wednesday 14th June where he saw a huge number of thugs.

While a good number of thugs showed up at the meeting, the infamous no nonsense cop felt that the victims of crime were not well represented.

Also spotted in the human rights meeting was singer Juliani who is originally from Dandora.

He went on to say that some thugs were merely wasting time trying to fight for their rights.

Hessy went on to tell them to change or face the consequences. #formnikureform or watajua hawajui.

CELINA NJOKI

