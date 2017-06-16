Drama As Nurses Officials Exchange Blows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Drama erupted at the Kenya Railways Club This morning after two rival Nurses Union groups clashed during a media briefing.

Acting nurses union secretary general Opetu exchanged blows with the union’s chairman John Bii after Opetu accused Bii of imposing himself as the nurses official.

Police were forced to come in and throw Bii and his team out following the chaos.

Former KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako accused the council of governors of using imposters to jeorpadize talks to end the nurses strike.

