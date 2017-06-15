Zarika Meets ‘Baddest Man’ Mike Tyson Ahead of Title Defence

8 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are looking for inspiration ahead of a big bout, then there aren’t better people to look up to than Mike Tyson, once famously known as the ‘baddest man on earth.’

It’s little wonder then that Kenya’s most decorated female boxer, Fatuma Zarika, recently traveled to the US to pick the former world heavyweight champion’s tricks.

Zarika, the reigning WBC Bantamweight champion, is scheduled to defend that title against Jamaica’s Alicia Ashley later this month.

The Jamaican will be keen to wrestle back the title she lost to Zarika on a split decision barely a year ago, a scenario which makes this bout unmissable.

Zarika dethroned Ashley as the WBC Bantamweight champion at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan, USA. She has been doing residential training at Berry’s Boxing Gym in Las Vegas with betting firm Sportpesa sponsoring her logistics as she sharpens her claws ahead of one of her biggest fights.

The Championship fight is tentatively scheduled for Dallas, Texas on June 30, 2017.

The mother of two started her boxing career as an amateur in the year 2000 after leaving school.

She turned pro the following year and has never looked back since.

She moved to the USA in February 2016 under new manager Nelson Lopez of Nelson Promotions.

