Sofapaka unveiled new signings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sofapaka unveiled their new signings ahead of the Kenya premier matches which are set to resume this weekend after the international break.

Among the new signings include Ugandan trio Feni Ali, Rodgers Modest Aloro and Umar Kasumba.

Others include Timothy Luda from Thika United, Meshack Karani and Abdulatif Omar who make a return to the team.

Willis Ouma , Hillary Echesa both from Chemeli Sugar ,Hansel Ochieng and Vincent Owondo also got promoted from Sofapaka’s Academy.

The team currently lies sixth in the Kenya Premier League log and has collected 20 points in the opening 13 matches.

“Batototo Ba Mungu” will play this weekend against League leaders Gor Mahia at Newly refurbished Meru Kinoru Stadium.

New players

Willis Ouma, Hillary Echesa (Chemelil Sugar), Feni Ali (URA), Morven Otinya (Palos) Timothy Luda (Thika United), Vincent Owondo (Spofapaka Academy), Ricky Onimbo (Wazito FC), Wesley Onguso (Western Stima), Meshack Karani (Bandari), Abdulatif Omar (Kakamega Homeboyz), Rogers Modest Aloro (Simba – Uganda), Umar Kasumba (SC Villa), Hansel Ochieng (Jericho AllStars).

about the author: Polosa