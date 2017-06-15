Separated Twins, Blessings and Favour Discharged From Hospital

25 SHARES Share Tweet

The Siamese twins separated at Kenyatta National Hospital have been discharged, nearly eight months after the delicate and historic surgery.

Blessing Kathure and Favour Karimi were admitted to the Specialised Surgical Paediatric Ward on September 5, 2014.

The only other time the girls left the hospital was on February 14 this year, for a Valentine’s Day treat at the Kenya Wildlife Service Animal Orphanage in Nairobi.

A 58-strong team led by paediatric surgeon Fred Kabuni performed the 23-hour operation, a first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, at dawn on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, until 5 am the following day.

