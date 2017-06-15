Rapper Ice Cube Honoured In Hollywood

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Rapper cum actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in honor of his artistic works and a prosperous career music and movies.

The actor took the opportunity to appreciate all those who have been with him throughout his journey in the arts world.

The event that was held this on Monday saw friends and family of the actor attend the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, Dr. Dre, a former fellow member of the seminal “gangsta” rap group N.W.A.was also among the guests.



“You know, you don’t get here by yourself and when you’re coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day,” Ice Cube said.

“So today is not really about Ice Cube, it’s about all the people who helped me get here,” he said.

Ice Cube, born as O’Shea Jackson, found fame in the 1980s alongside Dr. Dre in the influential West Coast rap group N.W.A., writing many of the song lyrics for their iconic “Straight Outta Compton” album.

After leaving the group over a royalty dispute, Ice Cube released his debut solo album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” in 1990.

The rapper began acting in movies in 1991 with a starring role in John Singleton’s film about life in a Los Angeles ghetto, “Boyz n the Hood.” He has since appeared in the films “Friday“, “Barbershop”, and “Three Kings.”

Ice Cube also a produced the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton”, which told the story of N.W.A. His role being played by his son O’Shea Jackson Jr.



AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio