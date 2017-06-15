Raila In Awkward Dance Moment With A Young Girl

26 SHARES Share Tweet

If you thought opposition leader Raila Odinga is all politics, you are mistaken. A video has gone viral of a certain lady has proving that the former Prime minister also enjoys dancing and is not afraid to do it in in public despite the awkwardness.

In the video making rounds on social media, a young lady emerges from the crowd as she dances her way to where the Kenyan opposition leader was standing then starts grinding on him.

The lady not only got too close but went on to get freaky on Raila.

Netizens claim Raila’s wife Ida Odinga who was also present signaled one bouncer to the young lady out only for Raila to tell off his security.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio