Police Shot By Thugs In Dandora

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Five suspected thugs were shot dead in separate robbery incidents in Nairobi in the war against crime.

A policeman was shot and wounded on both legs by thugs in Dandora when responding to calls that a gang was harassing and robbing locals in the area.

He is admitted to hospital and in stable condition, said Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome.

During the incident, one suspect was shot dead and a pistol found on him. Koome said the weapon had three bullets.

about the author: Ghetto Radio