Odalo Retains ODM Ticket In Repeat Nominations In Mathare

Incumbent Mabatini MCA in Mathare Constituency Wilfred Odalo yesterday trounced his rivals in ODM repeat nominations held yesterday in Mathare.

Odalo beat his five rivals garnering 239 votes against his closest rival John Obonyo’s 98 votes.

The High Court had ordered ODM party to repeat nominations in the area after it nullified Odalo’s win.

Odalo expressed satisfaction with the way nominations promising to serve Mabatini MCAs better if elected the second term.

about the author: Ghetto Radio